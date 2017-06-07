Cape board rejects plan to convert golf course into homes

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Opponents of a proposed housing development on an abandoned golf course just picked up a major win.

The city’s planning board on Wednesday recommended denying a plan to convert The Golf Club on Palm Tree Boulevard into single family homes. Nearby residents have been pushing to turn the course into a public park.

Raucous applause went up from those attending the planning board meeting as the decision was announced. The board’s recommendation will go to City Council, which rarely breaks from the board’s decisions.