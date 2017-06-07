Bird strike leads to aborted takeoff at RSW

FORT MYERS, Fla. A bird strike caused a major delay at Southwest Florida International Airport Wednesday afternoon, airline officials said.

A Southwest Airlines plane traveling to St. Louis hit a bird, causing both tires to blow out and the pilot to abort takeoff.

The plane’s 143 passengers were deplaned on the taxiway, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Southwest has rebooked all displaced passengers to their destinations.