Tornado warning issued for portion of Collier County

Published: June 6, 2017 4:25 AM EDT
Updated: June 6, 2017 5:40 AM EDT
Graphic via Twitter/ National Weather Service

NAPLES, Fla. A tornado warning was issued early Tuesday morning that included Collier County, the National Weather Service said.

The warning covers “inland Collier [County] and over the Everglades,” meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

The warning was issued at 5 a.m. and is in effect until 5:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

The second warning was issued at 4:30 a.m. and was in effect until 5 a.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

The first warning was issued just after 4 a.m. and was in effect until 4:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
