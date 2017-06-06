Tornado warning issued for portion of Collier County
NAPLES, Fla. A tornado warning was issued early Tuesday morning that included Collier County, the National Weather Service said.
The warning covers “inland Collier [County] and over the Everglades,” meteorologist Matt Devitt said.
The warning was issued at 5 a.m. and is in effect until 5:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.
The second warning was issued at 4:30 a.m. and was in effect until 5 a.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.
The first warning was issued just after 4 a.m. and was in effect until 4:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
