Tornado warning issued for portion of Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A tornado warning was issued early Tuesday morning that included Collier County, the National Weather Service said.

The warning covers “inland Collier [County] and over the Everglades,” meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

The warning was issued at 5 a.m. and is in effect until 5:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Collier County, FL until 5:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/LUwQFC8Uj2 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) June 6, 2017

The second warning was issued at 4:30 a.m. and was in effect until 5 a.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning continues for Collier County, FL until 5:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/T9NTGdz6pz — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) June 6, 2017

Tornado Warning including Collier County, FL until 5:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/c2aMrXRusP — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) June 6, 2017

The first warning was issued just after 4 a.m. and was in effect until 4:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Collier County, FL until 4:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/1xU82e71pw — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) June 6, 2017

Writer: Rachel Ravina

