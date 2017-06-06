Rep. Francis Rooney, Sen. Rubio to talk with Trump

FORT MYERS, Fla. U.S. Rep Francis Rooney and Sen. Marco Rubio will dine Tuesday night with President Trump at the White House.

Rooney intends to bring up Everglades restoration and “its inclusion in any infrastructure proposals,” a spokesperson for Rooney said.

“He also intends to compliment the President on his willingness to work with Saudi Arabia in the fight against radical Islamic terrorism,” the spokesperson said.

Rubio, an opponent of Trump during the presidential primaries, also had dinner with the president and the first wife in February. Sens. Cory Gardner, Tom Cotton and Todd Young are also expected to attend Tuesday’s dinner, as is Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.