Rain, storms & breezy for Tuesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 84 degrees with breezy conditions and areas of rain and storms Tuesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“There is dangerous widespread lightning around the Everglades all the way down to Marco Island,” Devitt said.

A flood advisory was issued for the southern portions of Collier County, the National Weather Service Miami said.

There will be another round of rain and storms for Wednesday, according to Devitt.

