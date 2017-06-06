PHOTOS: Dolphin sightings in SWFL

Published: June 6, 2017 2:57 PM EDT
Updated: June 6, 2017 7:33 PM EDT
FORT MYERS, Fla. Gulf of Mexico waters hold a surprise for those willing to watch them long enough.

Dolphins make flamboyant and fleeting leaps out of the water, rewarding those who’ve kept a sharp eye out for them.

The payoff is tenfold for photographers who can capture those moments and preserve them.

Angel Russell of Your Yacht’s Ready, a Southwest Florida boat service, shares some of the moments she’s captured in recent weeks in Pine Island Sound, Captiva Pass, and waters off Captiva and North Captiva.