PHOTOS: Dolphin sightings in SWFL

1 of 8

FORT MYERS, Fla. Gulf of Mexico waters hold a surprise for those willing to watch them long enough.

Dolphins make flamboyant and fleeting leaps out of the water, rewarding those who’ve kept a sharp eye out for them.

The payoff is tenfold for photographers who can capture those moments and preserve them.

Angel Russell of Your Yacht’s Ready, a Southwest Florida boat service, shares some of the moments she’s captured in recent weeks in Pine Island Sound, Captiva Pass, and waters off Captiva and North Captiva.