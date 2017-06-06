Lee County, Cape Coral end burn bans

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Lee County and Cape Coral ended their bans on outdoor burning Tuesday.

Cape Coral’s ban had been in effect since April 14, the same day the city decided to implement a once-weekly watering restriction. The watering restriction is still in effect.

The county enacted its ban May 2.

Campfires, bonfires and trash fires, which the bans prohibited, are legal again.

Residents are still urged to use extreme caution with recreational and cooking fires, Cape Coral spokeswoman Connie Barron said.