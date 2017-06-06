How to Get Rid of Spider Veins

FORT MYERS, Fla. Have you ever noticed large red or blue veins on your legs that might make you think twice about wearing shorts, or make you wear make-up? “Spider veins” affect up to 40% of women in the U.S. between ages 40-50 and close to 80% in women above 80. But what causes them – and what can you do about it? Dr. Rodrigo Ruiz-Gamboa, a board-certified vascular surgeon with Lee Physician Group, joined us in the WINK studio to explain.

