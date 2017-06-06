Fiery crash shuts down portion of Colonial Boulevard

FORT MYERS, Fla. A fiery crash involving a garbage truck shut down a portion of Colonial Boulevard, the Fort Myers Fire Department said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 5:49 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Deleon Street, according to fire officials.

The truck was on fire for a short time, but the driver of the garbage truck was uninjured, fire officials said.

The westbound lanes of Colonial Boulevard are shut down, the Fort Myers Police Department said. All of the eastbound lanes were reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

The garbage truck struck a light pole and palm tree, fire officials said. Crews are working to remove the truck and clear the scene.

The closure is expected to last at least another hour.

No further information was immediately available.