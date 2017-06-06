FGCU women’s basketball signs Wagner transfer Kerstie Phills

Published: June 6, 2017 10:40 PM EDT
Updated: June 6, 2017 11:12 PM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball team added another impressive addition to their shooting arsenal Tuesday with the signing of Kerstie Phills, a transfer from Wagner College.

The 5-foot-9 guard will sit out the upcoming season per NCAA transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility at the start of the 2018-2019 season.

Phills averaged 13 points per game and shot 48 percent as a freshman at Wagner. She was also named the Northeastern Conference Rookie of the Year.

 

Reporter:Andrew Keesee

Writer:Sabrina Lolo
winknews