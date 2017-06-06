FGCU women’s basketball signs Wagner transfer Kerstie Phills

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball team added another impressive addition to their shooting arsenal Tuesday with the signing of Kerstie Phills, a transfer from Wagner College.

The 5-foot-9 guard will sit out the upcoming season per NCAA transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility at the start of the 2018-2019 season.

Phills averaged 13 points per game and shot 48 percent as a freshman at Wagner. She was also named the Northeastern Conference Rookie of the Year.