Deadly crash blocks SR-82 in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. At least one person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on State Road 82, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 3:38 a.m. on State Road 82 and Lamm Road, according to the FHP. There is a complete roadblock on State Road 82 from Corkscrew Road to State Road 29.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours, State troopers said, and drivers should find alternate routes.

One driver died, while the other driver was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.