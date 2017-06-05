The Political Psychology of Everything Russia

FORT MYERS, Fla. This week, Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate as the controversy surrounding possible Russian ties to the 2016 election reaches its peak. Lawmakers want to know whether Comey believes the President sought to block his probe into Russia or demanded loyalty before he fired Comey.

Political Psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi stopped by the WINK News studio with more on what both Democrats and Republicans are thinking ahead of this major testimony.