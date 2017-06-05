Testimony in Punta Gorda 7-11 murder trial centers on gas can

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Jurors spent Monday listening to testimony regarding a gas can found at the home of a man accused of killing a 7-Eleven clerk, then setting the store on fire in 2015.

The gas can, identified by white markings, is the same one a masked suspect used to set the business ablaze, said Punta Gorda police Lt. Terry Cochran, the lead detective in the case.

But during cross-examination, Cochran, who also testified on Friday, said the gas can was photographed in the same place when detectives investigated the suicide of the suspect’s father in 2012 and that the can wasn’t noticed by investigators until weeks after the killing.

Michael Russo is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson in the death of Kyle Farishian, 18, whose body was found following a fire at the 7-Eleven at Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive in November 2015.