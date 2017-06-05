Significant Weather Advisory issued for Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued for a waterspout moving toward the shore of southwestern Collier County.

The advisory is in effect until 9:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

As of 8:42 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a waterspout moving toward shore 18 miles southwest of Cape Romano, or 21 miles southwest of Marco Island, moving northeast at 15 mph, the weather service said.

Frequent to excessive lightning, gusty winds from 45 to 55 mph, torrential downpours, or a combination of these are possible, the weather service said. These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects.

Threatened communities include Naples, Marco Island, Chokoloskee, Everglades City, Golden Gate Estates, Plantation Island, Carnestown, Belle Meade, Cape Romano, East Naples, Golden Gate, Lely Resort, Copeland, Royal Palm Hammock, the Marco Island Airport, Naples Manor, North Naples, Big Cypress National Preserve and Lely.

Residents are urged to seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes.

Although typically weak and short lived, a landfalling waterspout can cause property damage, serious injury, or even death, the weather service said. Nearby piers, marinas, docks, and beach facilities are particularly vulnerable. Homes and businesses in the path of the waterspout may experience some damage, especially to roofs, porches, awnings, and pool enclosures.

WINK meteorologist Scott Zedeker went live via Facebook to explain the threat: