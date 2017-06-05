Received a debt collector phone call? Consider ignoring it

FORT MYERS, Fla. Fake debt collectors are becoming a growing trend.

They may demand payment for a debt belonging to someone else, have no mailing address or phone number, demand immediate payment or is aggressive.

Legit debt collectors can only call between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. and are required by federal law to send a written letter outlining the debt and where it originated.

Those who receive a letter, but question its validity, is advised to research the company and call it directly to verify. Those who receive a fake debt collection letter are advised to report it to law enforcement.