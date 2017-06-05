Police: Cape barricaded suspect had his children in home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A man who barricaded himself inside his home after firing a gun into the air did so while his two small children slept inside, Cape Coral police said.

Christopher Nathaniel Guzman, 30, of the 2700 block of Southwest 27th Street, remains in custody without bond following his Saturday morning arrest. His attorney convinced him to surrender to police after the nearly three-hour standoff, police said.

Guzman was intoxicated after spending the night at a bar in Naples with friends, police said.

It’s unclear how old the children are or where they’re currently staying.

Guzman faces the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without the intent to kill

The use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol

The improper exhibit of a firearm

Resisting arrest without violence

His next court date is July 5.

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews