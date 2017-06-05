WATCH LIVE: 5 people reported dead in Orlando workplace shooting

(CNN) Five people, including the shooter, are dead after a shooting at an Orlando business headquarters, CNN affiliate WFTV reports.

Police say there is no connection to terrorism. It appears to be a work-related incident, WFTV says.

Police reported earlier they were investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northeast of downtown.

The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable,” WFTV says.

Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

Here is a report from WKMG from the scene:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter to inform the public of the following developments:

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working a shooting scene. No phone calls please. All info on feed & at scene. Sheriff Demings will brief. Media staging:2530N Forsyth — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

All info will come at scene and here on our Twitter feed. No info released until accurate info gathered. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017