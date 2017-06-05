Naples Restaurant week offers eats, deals

Published: June 5, 2017 11:56 AM EDT
Updated: June 5, 2017 12:24 PM EDT

NAPLES, Fla. Southwest Florida foodies can dine at a variety of eateries during Naples Restaurant Week.

Attendees can either make a reservation or walk into the restaurant of their choice.

The event takes place until June 14. Forty-nine restaurants have a prix fixe menu that participants can order from.

The event benefit the Humane Society of Naples.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Reporter:John Trierweiler
Writer:Rachel Ravina
