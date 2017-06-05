Naples Restaurant week offers eats, deals
NAPLES, Fla. Southwest Florida foodies can dine at a variety of eateries during Naples Restaurant Week.
Attendees can either make a reservation or walk into the restaurant of their choice.
The event takes place until June 14. Forty-nine restaurants have a prix fixe menu that participants can order from.
The event benefit the Humane Society of Naples.
For more information, visit the event’s website.
|Reporter:
|John Trierweiler
JohnTrierweiler
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina
winknews