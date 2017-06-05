Missing Pensacola girl found dead

PENSACOLA, Fla. The deceased body of a missing 12-year-old girl was found near Interstate 10, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

A $20,000 reward had been offered for information that led authorities to Naomi Jones, who disappeared Wednesday.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, and the sheriff’s office has identified persons of interest, The Pensacola News Journal reports.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials, classmates and local residents took part in the search that covered fields, woods, bushes, trash cans and other spots.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.