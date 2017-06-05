Lehigh Acres kidnapping, sexual assault suspect to face judge

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 33-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young girl in Fort Myers will have an arraignment Monday morning.

William Devon Cole, of Paul Avenue in Lehigh Acres, is facing charges kidnapping/false imprisonment of child with sexual battery, sexual assault/battery to a child 12 years of age and younger and cruelty towards a child without great bodily harm, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. He is being held on a $135,000 bond for all charges.

Cole was spotted with the girl on May 2 at a Home Depot, and again at a drug house, according to a testimony from the girl’s mother in a report. The girl’s mother reported her disappearance just before midnight.

The girl was found with Cole’s vehicle at around 5 a.m. on May 3 in the area of Cranford and Lafayette streets. Cole was later found hiding behind a home on the 2700 block of St. Charles Street.

The girl’s age is unclear.

Cole’s next court appearance will take place at 8:30 a.m. on June 12 for an alleged parole violation.