Lee County schools to provide free summer meal program

FORT MYERS, Fla. Lee County kids who use a free lunch program at school will continue getting meals during summer break.

The USDA Summer Food Service Program provides kids and teens ages 18 years and younger free nutritious breakfast and lunch meals from 7:45 a.m. on Monday to July 28 at select Lee County locations.

Participants don’t need to show proof of income or registration.

Those interested in finding a location and additional information can visit www.leeschools.net, www.summerfoodflorida.org, dial 211, or text “foodfl” to 877-877.