News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Security Alert
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
77°
Broken Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Father, son dead after small plane crash in California
New smart speaker expected as Apple kicks off conference
London attack: More detentions in hunt for accomplices
4 nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar as Arab rift deepens
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
UK hails man who fled attack holding beer as unlikely hero
Triathlon offers ‘tradition,’ exercise on Naples Beach
Naples brewery kicks off 1st annual cornhole tournament
Naples Restaurant Week celebrates quality dining
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
FGCU baseball’s historic season ends with NCAA tourney loss
Alva native impresses in first top-level NASCAR start
Venus Williams out; French Open to have 1st-time Slam champ
Pujols hits slam for 600th HR, leads Angels past Twins 7-2
Call for Action
All
Security Alert
Keeping the cost down: How to remodel for less
Scam targets SWFL realtors
Rental sites offer home away from home
Peer-to-peer home rental market evolving
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Triathlon offers ‘tradition,’ exercise on Naples Beach
Golf Doctor tip of the week: Turn your torso
Alva native to race in Monster Energy Cup Series
FGCU baseball loses to Davidson in NCAA tourney
77°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
June 5, 2017 6:30 AM EDT
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Mostly cloudy, scattered storms for Monday
Latest forecast
Few storms, hot & humid for Tuesday
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast