Cape Coral approves outsourcing crossing guard program

CAPE CORAL, Fla. City leaders unanimously approved outsourcing its crossing guard program during Monday’s city council meeting.

The Cape Coral Police Department, which currently runs the safety program and proposed the idea, expects the change to save the city over $65,000 a year, plus additional savings in uniform and equipment costs.

Officers were summoned from patrol duties 81 times within the past two years to cover school crosswalks when guards were unavailable, Cape Coral Police Chief David Newlan said.

The department proposed outsourcing the crossing guards to Action Labor of Florida, a temporary employment agency, which promised to keep the current crossing guards and pay them a higher hourly wage.