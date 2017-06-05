19-year-old faces charges in shooting of Fort Myers teen

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 19-year-old was arrested Monday for shooting a teenager on the 2200 block of Royal Palm Avenue on Sunday, Fort Myers police said.

Jhony Anderson Mesidor, of Wellington Avenue in Lehigh Acres, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm in public and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Mesidor was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Mesidor was in the Lee County Jail in January for weapons, evidence and resisting arrest charges.

The victim was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital after he was shot in the shoulder near Lafayette Street and Royal Palm Avenue.