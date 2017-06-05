1 wounded in early morning Lehigh Acres shooting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. One person was wounded in an early Monday morning shooting, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting took place at around 3:20 a.m. at a home on the 3400 block of 32nd Street Southwest, the sheriff’s office said. The victim, whom the sheriff’s office did not identify, was treated and released at a hospital and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made. The shooting appears to have been isolated to the home and no threat to the public exists, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 239-477-1000. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews