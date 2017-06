Triathlon offers ‘tradition,’ exercise on Naples Beach

NAPLES, Fla. Nearly 700 people participated in the 31st Fitness Challenge Triathlon Sunday morning on Naples Beach.

Mitch Norgart, a Fitness Challenge Triathlon participant, expressed his enthusiasm for the race.

“… I’m just ecstatic, I love Naples, and this is a wonderful tradition that has been going on for 31 years,” Norgart said.