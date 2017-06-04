Thief steals Miami officer’s purse, which held her gun

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) An off-duty police officer watching the sunrise with her boyfriend had her purse containing her gun and badge stolen.

Local media is reporting that Miami-Dade officer Jacquelyn Coello was behind the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach and had set her purse on the sand. Moments later someone grabbed it. A witness alerted Coello, who chased the thief but was unable to catch him.

The purse also contained a magazine for her gun, her driver’s license, keys and cellphone.