North Fort Myers man accused of sexual battery, burglary

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 42-year-old man was arrested Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Smith Jr., of 167 Eland Drive, allegedly dragged the victim into a vacant home and sexually assaulted her, deputies said.

The victim was eventually able to escape and ran to call 911.

Smith was later found at his residence and taken into custody.

He is facing a charges of burglary and sexual assault of a victim over 12 years old.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews