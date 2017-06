Crash closes McGregor Blvd. in south Fort Myers

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A crash has closed southbound lanes of McGregor Boulevard at Martin Drive.

The wreck took place roughly midway between A and W Bulb Road and Gladiolus Drive.

At least one person was hurt in the crash, which happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

No further information was immediately available.