Cloudy, scattered storms for Sunday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 87 degrees with cloudy skies and scattered storms Sunday, meteorologist Mary Mays said.

“Now through the late morning hours, we’ll see a couple of thunderstorms possible, but I think the bulk of the activity looks to be in the afternoon, and a lot of the activity looks to be east of [Interstate] 75,” meteorologist Mary Mays said.

View an hourly forecast here.