Alva native to race in Monster Energy Cup Series

FORT MYERS, Fla. It’s a big weekend for local NASCAR driver Ross Chastain.

The Alva native is racing in the Monster Cup Energy Series Sunday for the first time in his career.

“There will be some nerves on Sunday,” Chastain said. “The cup car is a handful for sure compared to my Xfinity car and my truck.”

The Monster Cup Energy Series race begins at 1 p.m.