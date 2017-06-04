Alva native impresses in first top-level NASCAR start

DOVER, Del. It’s a long way from growing up on a watermelon farm in Alva.

JD Motorsports driver Ross Chastain surged from the 36th starting position to finish 20th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Dover, his first race at NASCAR’s highest level.

“Hope you were buckled up for that wild ride!” Chastain wrote via Twitter.

Hope you were buckled up for that wild ride! P20 finish @MonsterMile @DEHighwaySafe — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) June 4, 2017

Chastain fully embraces his upbringing. He drove the watermelon-themed No. 15 Chevrolet adorned with the slogan “Protect Your Melon,” which is part of a Delaware Office of Highway Safety campaign. The phrase “Eat More Watermelon” appears in his Twitter profile.

Jimmie Johnson captured the checkered flag, winning at Dover for the 11th time and moving into a tie for sixth on the career victories list.

Johnson again made history Sunday at his favorite track – and he worked hard for it. He was forced to start from the rear of the field because of a gear change, then zipped past Kyle Larson in overtime on the final restart.

Johnson tied Hall of Fame driver Cale Yarborough for sixth on the career wins list with 83. Johnson may have had a sense history was ahead in the No. 48 Chevrolet. He wore a helmet painted in tribute to Yarborough. He tweeted this weekend, “Growing up in El Cajon I never imagined I would have a chance to tie Cale in wins.”

Johnson also joined Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip as the only drivers to win at the same track 11 times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.