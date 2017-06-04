$400K bond set for North Fort Myers burglary, sexual battery suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 42-year-old man arrested in connection to sexual battery and burglary faced a judge Sunday morning.

Anthony Smith Jr., of the 100 block of Eland Drive, faces charges of burglary and sexual assault of a victim 12 years of age or older, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Bond was set at $400,000 for both charges.

Smith also has to wear a monitoring device.

Smith is accused of forcibly dragging a victim into a vacant house and sexually assaulting her, deputies said. The victim was able to get away and call 911. Smith was later arrested Saturday at his home.

The location of the vacant residence was unclear.

His next court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. on July 5.