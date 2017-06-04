Lehigh man accused of throwing rock at Busch Gardens flamingo

TAMPA, Fla. A Lehigh Acres man was arrested Friday after witnesses said he threw a rock at a flamingo on display at Busch Gardens, Tampa police said.

Julian Antonio Marquez, 19, of the 300 block of Allenwood Avenue, is facing a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The rock hit the bird, which fell to the ground, Tampa police said. The bird was seriously injured, according to police, but Busch Gardens spokesperson Karen Varga-Sinka said Sunday the flamingo was suffering no apparent injury or distress and was doing fine.

Busch Gardens is continuing to monitor the bird.

Marquez is free on $2,000 bond. It’s unclear why he allegedly threw the rock. No attorney was listed for him in sheriff’s office records.

In August, Joseph Corrao, 45, allegedly killed one of the park’s flamingos. In March, he was ordered to undergo competency training before his trial could continue, WTSP reports.

Writer: Chuck Myron

