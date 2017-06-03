Woman who jumped in front of speeding car to protect boy to be honored by city

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (KIRO KIRO 7) A Connecticut woman whose quick and selfless actions helped spare the life of a child will be honored for her bravery, Bridgeport officials said.

Shanta Jordan stepped in front of an out-of-control, speeding car Wednesday afternoon to protect a child from the brunt of the impact, News 12 reported. The car struck Jordan and the boy, pinning them against a wall momentarily before the car reversed and the pair fell to the ground. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Jordan and the boy suffered serious injuries, but both are expected to live. The driver, Allen Pearson, 37, who also was injured, has been charged with reckless driving, according to News12. The vehicle Pearson was driving was not insured and not registered, according to News12.

Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez told News12 that Jordan’s heroic actions prevented a fatality. Perez, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal will honor Jordan next week.