Trump to nominate Richard Spencer for Navy secretary

WASHINGTON (CBS) President Trump says he intends to nominate Richard Spencer, a former financial industry executive and former Marine Corps captain, as Navy Secretary, the White House announced on Friday.

The White House says Spencer most recently was managing partner of Fall Creek Management, a privately held management consulting company in Wyoming. Spencer also was vice chairman and chief financial officer for Intercontinental Exchange Inc., a financial market company, and president of Crossroads Group, a venture capital firm that was bought by Lehman Brothers in 2003.

Mr. Trump’s first choice for Navy secretary, businessman Philip Bilden, withdrew from consideration in February. Bilden cited privacy concerns and the difficulty of separating from his business interests. Mr. Trump’s first two picks for Army Secretary, Vincent Viola and Tennessee state senator Mark Green, both withdrew their names for consideration as well. Viola cited business concerns, while Green withdrew his name after public outcry over his past comments about LGBT Americans.

There are still hundreds of political positions that have not been filled since Mr. Trump took office. According to an anaylsis by The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service, 442 out of 559 positions that require Senate approval have no nominee as of May 31.

The Senate must approve of Spencer’s nomination.