Suspect barricades himself inside Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A suspect barricaded himself inside of a home Saturday morning on the 2700 block of Southwest 27th Street, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The suspect was detained shortly after 7:30 a.m., police said.

“A male subject fired rounds into the air from what we believe is a handgun. Went back inside the residence and we were not able to make verbal contact with the subject,” Cape Coral Police Department Lt. Dana Coston said.

Surfside Boulevard was blocked between the 2500 to 2800 block, according to police.

An investigation is underway, according to police.

No further information is immediately available.

UPDATE: one subject detained. Scene is beginning to clear. We will have roads re-opening soon. pic.twitter.com/xdegfN0FBl — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) June 3, 2017