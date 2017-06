Pedestrian injured in Hendry County hit-and-run

LABELLE, Fla. A 32-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Alexander Estrada, of LaBelle, was struck by an unknown vehicle while trying to cross Lillian Street near Cowboy Way, troopers said.

The driver made a right turn onto Cowboy Way and fled the scene.

Estrada sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 239-938-1800.