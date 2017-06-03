Naples brewery kicks off 1st annual cornhole tournament

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can enjoy a nice cold beer and a good game of corn hole at a local brewery Saturday.

The first annual corn hole tournament will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Bone Hook Brewing Co. on 1514 Immokalee Road, Suite 106. The Hook & Hole event will also have food, live music, balloon art and a bounce house.

For more information, visit the brewery’s Facebook page.