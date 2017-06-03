Man arrested in Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man was arrested following a crash Saturday night, Fort Myers police said.

A red Jeep and a silver Camaro slammed into each other at the intersection of Solomon Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, injuring four people.

Among those injured, two were hospitalized, police said.

Both are expected to survive.

The identity of the man arrested nor the reason for his arrest have been released.

It’s currently unclear what caused the crash.

No further information is immediately arrested.