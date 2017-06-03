Bonita Springs man killed in fatal hit-and-run

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 30-year-old pedestrian was killed Friday night on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Dustin Allan Davis, of Bonita Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by two vehicles at 11:32 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Lakeridge Court, the FHP said.

Andrew J. Hallihan, 20, of Lehigh Acres, was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer southbound on U.S. 41 when he struck Davis as he was crossing westbound at the intersection, the FHP said.

Davis was then hit by another vehicle traveling southbound, the FHP said. Hallihan came to a stop after the crash but the driver of the second vehicle continued southbound without stopping.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending, the FHP said.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

