Authorities: Body cam caught deputy stealing cash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) A former Florida sheriff’s deputy is facing theft charges after authorities say body camera video shows him stealing cash from a driver he arrested.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rDcYJH) that former Volusia County deputy John Braman faces a hearing Tuesday on five felony counts including grand theft and official misconduct.

The 34-year-old Braman resigned Jan. 30 after video allegedly showed him taking two $100 bills from a driver he had arrested for DUI. He also is charged with stealing $600 during a disturbance investigation and $40 from another man after an arrest.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood called Braman a “common thief.” Braman had been lauded in 2011 when he and another deputy were shot but captured their shooter. His attorney has requested Tuesday’s hearing to discuss the charges and bail.