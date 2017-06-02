Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting Lee County woman

FORT MYERS, Fla. What began as a woman’s safe road home turned into a nightmare.

The victim and a friend visited three bars Thursday night across Lee and Collier counties, Lee County deputies said.

While the pair were at the San Carlos Lounge on U.S. 41, the victim’s friend called an Uber for her. After falling asleep in the car for a short time, the victim woke up to find the driver sexually assaulting her, according to deputies.

She yelled at the driver to get off of her, deputies said. He then got off of her and proceeded to driver her home.

Uber revoked the driver’s permit to work for the company and are assisting authorities with the investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has not yet charged the Uber driver.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

JohnCarlos_WINK

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews