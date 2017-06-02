Trio wanted in Fort Myers Shores kidnapping

FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla. Three suspects are accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for five days, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The victim was taken to a house on the 2000 block of Santiago Avenue and was terrorized for days, deputies said. The victim was able to escape to a nearby home.

The suspects, who remain at large, are identified as Aranyelis Garcia-Ramos, 25, Frank Ortega, 27, and Eric Gomez, 23.

WINK News was at the scene of the crime on Wednesday.

The time elements of the kidnapping are unclear at this time.

No further information is immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app, online or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews