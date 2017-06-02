Suspects sought in Lehigh Acres Subway robbery

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. Two suspects are at large following an armed robbery Thursday evening at a Subway on Lee Boulevard, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Two masked men entered the store at around 6 p.m. at the Subway on 4316 Lee Boulevard and demanded cash from the register, officials said.

The suspects were described between 20 to 30 years of age, tall with dreads, officials said. One of the men was last seen wearing a black shirt, a hat and was carrying a black hand gun. The other suspect was last seen wearing a Halloween skeleton face mask and was carrying a silver hand gun.

“This was clearly a very bold and brazen robbery,” Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said. “They committed this violent act during a busy time of day and on a major roadway which was heavily traveled at that time.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app, online or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

