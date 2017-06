Naples Restaurant Week: Sakura

FORT MYERS, Fla. Tempt your taste buds with the vast flavors of Southwest Florida. Whether you like seafood, steak or something a little more worldly, the city of Naples is giving you a wide option of foods to feast on.

Naples Restaurant Week Co-founder Rafael Feliciano and Chef Paul Chen of Sakura gave us a tasty preview.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

ThereseWINK

Producer: Rachel Rothe