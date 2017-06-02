Mostly cloudy, scattered storms for Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 87 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and areas of scattered storms Friday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“There is a small chance of rain for this morning, possibly a few isolated showers,” Devitt said. “But areas of rain will grow, multiply and expand becoming scattered by your Friday afternoon and evening.”

View an hourly forecast here.