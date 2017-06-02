Man found dead in Naples pond

NAPLES, Fla. A man was found dead in a pond Friday morning near Club Center Boulevard and Marsh Drive, Greater Naples fire chief Kingman Schuldt said.

It is believed the man suffered from a medical emergency while he was mowing the lawn and subsequently drove into the pond, officials said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Greater Naples Fire Rescue District is investigating the scene.

The circumstances leading up to his death are unclear at this time.

No further information is immediately available.