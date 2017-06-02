Man arrested in connection to Lee County hit-and-run

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist, then fleeing the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash took place Sunday near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Del Prado Boulevard around 1:06 p.m.

Aaron Waldrum, of Fort Myers, was driving behind 60-year-old Larry Steele on U.S. 41 when he hit Steele with his 2001 Volkswagen Jetta, the FHP said.

Steele was ejected from his Harley Davidson and landed in the middle of the road.

He was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to the FHP.

Waldrum is now in custody facing a felony hit-and-run charge with no bond set.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews