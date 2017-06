Kids & Skin Cancer

FORT MYERS, Fla. Parents – there’s an important annual check-up your kids are likely not getting… a skin check. Melanoma is possible at all ages, and you want to make sure you catch it early. Dr. Aurora Badia, a pediatric dermatologist at Florida Skin Center, joined us in the WINK studio to discuss more about this.

Reporter: Corey Lazar

Producer: Anastasia Snetkova